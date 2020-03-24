‘This too shall pass’: Jon Huntman Jr. shares his message to Utahns amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As our state and nation continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, important elections are still looming. ABC4 Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills interviewed candidates for Utah governor this week.

Former governor and gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. shared his message to Utahns amid the trying times. Huntsman called the current situation “unprecedented.”

“We need to be patient. We need to realistic. We don’t have all the answers we’re looking for. Nobody who’s giving us advice day to day whether the government or health experts has lived through anything like this, so let’s be patient and listen to the public health people,” Huntsman Jr. told ABC4. “And let’s remember one thing Glen– this too shall pass.”

Huntman Jr. also shared his concerns about the health of our economy moving forward and what state leaders, banks and insurers need to do to provide relief to everyday Utahns amid this crisis.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

