‘This too shall pass’: Jon Huntman Jr. shares his message to Utahns amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As our state and nation continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, important elections are still looming. ABC4 Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills interviewed candidates for Utah governor this week.

Former governor and gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. shared his message to Utahns amid the trying times. Huntsman called the current situation “unprecedented.”

“We need to be patient. We need to realistic. We don’t have all the answers we’re looking for. Nobody who’s giving us advice day to day whether the government or health experts has lived through anything like this, so let’s be patient and listen to the public health people,” Huntsman Jr. told ABC4. “And let’s remember one thing Glen– this too shall pass.”

Huntman Jr. also shared his concerns about the health of our economy moving forward and what state leaders, banks and insurers need to do to provide relief to everyday Utahns amid this crisis.

