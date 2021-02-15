‘There is power in our differences as a political party’: Utah GOP releases statement after impeachment vote

UTAH (ABC4) – After Utah’s Republican senators divided during the second impeachment vote for former President Donald Trump, the Utah Republican Party has issued a statement.

On Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney voted in favor of impeaching Trump while Senator Mike Lee voted against it. Trump was ultimately acquitted for the second time.

This separation between Utah’s senators caused rumbles, including the possibility that Sen. Romney would be censured like Senator Bill Cassidy.

Read the full statement from the Utah GOP below:

Ronald Reagan famously reminded us that “within our tent, there will be many arguments and divisions over approach and method … [but] unity of thought does not require unanimity of thought.”

The violence at the US Capitol on January 6 was horrific and inexcusable. Utah’s United States Senators each experienced those events firsthand, and then relived them during the Democratic House Managers’ relentless video-driven impeachment presentation. In the end, each of our senators voted differently.

Our senators have both been criticized for their vote. The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on “unanimity of thought.” There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah.

Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles—not on persona. In fact, those principles are the reason behind unprecedented American prosperity during the last four years.

Last November, Utah Republican candidates experienced incredible success because thousands of voters joined our party, inspired by our guiding principles. We are also mindful of those who left, and recognize that their departure may have been motivated by persona and the overall tone of our national political discourse.

As 2021 begins, we look neither to the past, nor to be punitive. We look to the future with optimism and a commitment to those principles that inspired our Founders over two centuries ago. We will continue to be unified behind those principles, and are confident that as we do so, those who have joined our party will stay, while those who have left will soon return.

After the weekend impeachment vote, Sen. Lee released a statement, saying in part, ““The House managers’ burden in this trial was to prove first, that the Senate should exercise its impeachment jurisdiction in a case against a former president; and second, that he committed the high crime of inciting an insurrection. The House managers did not clear either hurdle.”

He went on to deem the capitol riots as unacceptable. See his full statement here.

Sen. Romney also released a statement, saying in part, “After careful consideration of the respective counsels’ arguments, I have concluded that President Trump is guilty of the charge made by the House of Representatives. President Trump attempted to corrupt the election by pressuring the Secretary of State of Georgia to falsify the election results in his state. President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington on January 6th and urging them to march on the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes.”

Read his full statement here.

Romney was one of seven Republican senators who joined all Democrats in voting in favor of convicting Trump. Others were Sens. Richard Burr of Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi says the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

The speaker says in a letter to Democratic colleagues that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.