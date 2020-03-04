‘The Black vote is the base of the Democratic party’ Utah Rep. Sandra Hollins says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah Democratic Representative Sandra Hollins is the only black lawmaker in the state. As both a person of color and a woman, Rep. Hollins says the vote of the minority is going to have a huge role in deciding the Democratic candidate.

“The black vote has always been the base of the Democratic party,” she said. “Our vote has decided elections. Look at Alabama with Sen. Doug Jones in 2017. Black women got out and they decided that race,” she said.

Given the results of Super Tuesday, it appears Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the two candidates coming out ahead.

“I see two very strong contenders and I think we’re going to have a very hard time choosing who is going to be on the ticket to run against President Trump,” she said.

Hollins says she sees qualities in Joe Biden because he has experience as a former vice president but says, on the other hand, she likes that Bernie Sanders isn’t a part of an establishment.

“He has a very strong base–especially the millennials who supports him. I think that’s going to play a big part in it,” Rep. Hollins explained. I think Joe Biden has a strong base among African Americans, which, I think nationally will have a strong impact.”

Rep. Hollins says she has faith, in the end, the Democratic party will come together to take the presidency back.

