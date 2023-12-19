SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A tech industry nonprofit trade group is taking a stand against Utah’s upcoming social media regulation by calling the Utah law unconstitutional in a newly filed lawsuit.

NetChoice, which represents several companies that own social media platforms such as Meta, Google, and X (formerly known as Twitter), said Utah’s Social Media Regulation Act violates the First Amendment by restricting access for both minors and adults to a variety of websites.

The Act, which was signed into law as part of Utah’s fight against social media harms, would require age verification for adults who want to maintain or open a social media account. It would also create curfew settings that block overnight access on minor accounts and block minor accounts from search results and unapproved private messages.

The law is set to go into effect on March 1, 2024.

In their argument, NetChoice said the websites affected are places where users can listen, learn, and speak about a variety of topics including special interests, hobbies, religion, politics, and more. NetChoice said by putting the regulations into place, Utah’s minors will be worse off when compared to teens across the country.

“The Act restricts who can express themselves, what can be said, and when and how speech on covered websites can occur, down to the very hours of the day minors can use covered websites,” NetChoice said in its lawsuit. “Worse, the Act treats all minors the same, ignoring the differences between the websites’ youngest users and 17-year-olds.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is named a defendant in the lawsuit, said the State of Utah is reviewing the litigation but the state will continue to move forward.

“[We remain] intently focused on the goal of this legislation: Protecting young people from negative and harmful effects of social media use,” said Reyes in a statement to ABC4.

Reyes and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox have placed a target on social media platforms claiming the mental health of Utah’s youth has suffered from their use. Earlier this year, the State of Utah launched a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok.

Cox predicted the state would see pushback from social media giants and tech companies but said he wasn’t worried because of research that shows how social media use can negatively impact the mental health of children.

“I’m not going to back down from a potential legal challenge when these companies are killing our kids,” Cox said earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press, NetChoice has filed a similar lawsuit in Arkansas. NetChoice saw a small victory there after a federal judge temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing its new law that would require parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts. Texas and Louisiana have also introduced similar laws that have yet to take effect.

NetChoice has asked the Utah court to halt the state’s Act from taking effect while it is being challenged in litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.