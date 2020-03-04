Utah had a record number for voter turnout in the 2020 primary election on Super Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders won the state but it was Joe Biden with the big win collecting more delegates and states. Morgan Lyon Cotti, Associate Director for the Hinckley Institute of Politics, joined Good Morning Utah to break down the results from Super Tuesday.
To learn more you can visit the Hinckley Institute’s website.
Other Super Tuesday stories:
- Utah Democrats felt the Bern
- Super Tuesday analysis with the Hinckley Institute of Politics
- Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
- Super Tuesday watch party at the U
- Bernie Sanders decisively wins Democratic primary in Utah