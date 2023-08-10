SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — President Biden has arrived in Utah amid and FBI raid that led to the death of a Provo man who had made threats on social media.

Today is expected to be calmer as Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech about the PACT Act this afternoon at the VA Medical Complex in Salt Lake City.

The speech will be streaming on ABC4.com beginning at approximately 11 a.m. You can watch the live stream when it begins in the video player above or by clicking here.

The PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act, aims to provide timely benefits and services to more than five million veterans who may have been impacted by toxic exposures during service, according to the White House.

The bill reportedly extends the period of time veterans have to enroll in veteran healthcare from five to 10 years post-discharge and also creates an open enrollment period for those that fall outside of the enrollment window. Through this bill, more veterans can enroll in healthcare without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability.