‘Stone cold loser’: Trump rejoices after Romney gets booed at Utah GOP convention

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Former President Donald Trump celebrated Utah republicans booing Utah Senator Mitt Romney during a Utah GOP convention over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, Trump praised Utah republicans for booing Romney, saying, “So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!”

RINO is an acronym which stands for Republican In Name Only.

Romney took to the stage at the Utah GOP convention just hours after a resolution to censure the Utah senator for previously voting to impeach then President Donald Trump failed.

The resolution to censure the senator fell short on a vote of 798 to 711.

The sponsors wanted to reprimand Romney for his votes to convict Trump following the impeachment votes.

Most delegates, though, disagreed.

Romney stepped up to the podium to boos from around the convention, saying “Now you know me as a person who says what he thinks, and I don’t hide the fact that I wasn’t a fan of our last president’s character issues,” causing the boos to grow even louder.

Former President Trump has struggled with Utah Republicans in past elections. While he won our state in 2016 and 2020, his numbers were far lower than what we’ve seen from Republican candidates historically.