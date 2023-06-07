SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will officially resign from his congressional seat on Sept. 15 with a special election set for the position this fall.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Rep. Stewart shared in his resignation letter to Gov. Spencer Cox this afternoon. “My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. I thank you for your leadership as Governor and dedication to our great state.”

Cox has issued a pair of proclamations to trigger a special election. Officials said they wished to get the election scheduled as soon as possible to “minimize the amount of time that the House seat will be vacant and to accommodate this year’s municipal elections.”

The primary for Stewarts’s seat will be held on Sept. 5 with the general election set for Nov. 21. In order to officially put the election on the books, Cox must call the Utah Legislature into special session to allocate the funds for it. The session will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 4 p.m.

“This timeline will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with minimal disruption to our electoral process,” said Cox in a press release this afternoon. “We understand these are unusual circumstances and appreciate the efforts of our municipalities and county clerks in accommodating this election schedule. Rep. Stewart has represented our state with integrity and dedication, and we’re grateful for the honorable way he’s executed his duties and represented the people of our great state.”

Courtesy Rep. Chris Stewart’s office

Stewart is resigning to spend more time with his family as his wife is suffering from medical issues.