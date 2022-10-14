CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The final Utah U.S. House debate for the Nov. 8 election is set for tonight, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

Incumbent Dist. 2 U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will face off against Democratic challenger Nick Mitchell and Constitution Party challenger Cassie Easley with KSL NewsRadio host Boyd Matheson moderating. United Utah Party candidate Jay McFarland is on the ballot but is not scheduled to attend.

The entire event will be live-streamed in the ABC4 video player above.

An Idaho native, Stewart has served in the U.S. House since 2013, last being re-elected in 2018 with 56% of the vote. An Air Force veteran and a published author, he is also the owner of Shipley Group, an environmental law consultation company. Stewart defeated challenger Erin Rider in the April 23 primary election.

Mitchell, a self-described inventor and scientist, is a Timpview High School graduate who was one of the first Black LDS missionaries, though he notes he is no longer a practicing member. Mitchell was a walk-on football player for the University of Utah. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary earlier this year.

Easley is running under the Constitution Party banner. She does not have a dedicated website, though Matheson interviewed her in September.

HOW TO WATCH: ABC4.com will carry the entire debate on our live stream. You can also watch the debate from the Utah Debate Commission's website.

Oct. 14 — U.S. House, Dist. 2

Cassie Easley (Constitution), Nick Mitchell (D), and Chris Stewart (R)

6 p.m. at Southern Utah University

Moderator: Boyd Matheson

ABC4 will carry this debate on our live stream

