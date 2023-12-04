SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah State Rep. Brian King (D-Salt Lake City) officially launched his campaign to be the next governor of Utah on Monday, Dec. 4.

King has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2008 and served as the House Minority Leader from 2015 to 2023.

In his campaign announcement, King said he has deep Utah roots, having been raised in a household of ranchers and lawyers with a direct family connection to Hyrum Smith, the brother of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founder Joseph Smith. He said he previously served as a Latter-day Saint bishop and has always worked for the better in the House of Representatives.

“You’re not alone in feeling like your party has abandoned you. You aren’t alone in feeling that no party speaks for your priorities and values,” said King. “I’m running for governor to offer an alternative – a government that prioritizes the public good over personal interests, delivering results, not rhetoric, and a culture of courage and character, not contention – for the better.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

King, a practicing attorney, said Gov. Cox and the Utah Legislature have passed legislation and governed in a way that disrespects the individual rights and freedoms of Utahns.

“We deserve a governor who is accountable to the people of this great state, not their political party – a governor that will stop government overreach, respect personal liberties, and lead with courage,” said King. “We need a governor who will stand up for our Constitution and our people. I’m the person to do that.”