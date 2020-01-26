State lawmaker running a bill to address DNA testing and privacy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Genealogy DNA testing is popular across the country, and especially here in Utah.

Law enforcement agencies are also taking note, using the records to crack cases.

Representative Craig Hall, (R) West Valley City, says they should have a specific suspect in mind and get a warrant before they do it.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his bill to address the balance between DNA testing and privacy.

He also talks about his plan to increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass school buses and eliminate straight-party voting.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

