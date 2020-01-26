State lawmaker running a bill to address DNA testing and privacy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Genealogy DNA testing is popular across the country, and especially here in Utah.

Law enforcement agencies are also taking note, using the records to crack cases.

Representative Craig Hall, (R) West Valley City, says they should have a specific suspect in mind and get a warrant before they do it.

He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his bill to address the balance between DNA testing and privacy.

He also talks about his plan to increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass school buses and eliminate straight-party voting.

What others are clicking on: