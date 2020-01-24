State lawmaker proposes increased fines for illegally passing a school bus

Live Now
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Getting on and off the bus can be one of the most dangerous times of the school day for students.

That’s because other drivers aren’t following the law.

A local lawmaker wants to make them think twice before putting kids at risk.

Chances are you’ve seen it or done it.

Students getting off the school bus, the stop signs out and drivers blow by anyway.

Representative Craig Hall says it’s a big problem in Utah.

“It’s violated every single day,” said Hall, (R) West Valley City.

He says a recent study found hundreds of violations, even as many as 50 times in a single day.

Every time putting a student’s life at risk.

“We have hundreds of thousands of kids getting on and off the school buses every day. The requirement is to stop, and this is a good reminder to stop. Not go around to the left, not go around to the right,” said Hall.

That reminder is a bill he’s sponsoring to steeply increase the penalty for breaking this law.

Under his bill, the fine for a first offense will go from $100 to $250.

A second offense within three years will be bumped from $200 to $500.

A third offense doubles from $500 to $1000.

He says drivers need to get the message for the sake of students.

“I know it takes some time, occasionally, and we need to have some patience, but this is really an important issue in our state,” Hall said.

