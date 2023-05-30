SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Dist. 2 U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, 62, is planning to resign from his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming weeks after six terms in office, a source tells ABC4.

Details are currently few, and a statement from Stewart’s office is expected in the “near future,” according to our source. If he does resign, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will have to call for a special election to fill Stewart’s seat, which he’s held since 2013. The winner of that special election would finish Stewart’s current term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2025.

Stewart most recently defeated three challengers in November 2022 General Election, taking 63.4% of the vote and winning without a runoff. Throughout his career in the House, he has never received less than 56% of the vote in any General Election. Stewart’s seat is considered safe by the GOP, as constituents have reliably voted Republican in Dist. 2 for many years.

Prior to his political career, Stewart served as the CEO of Shipley Group and was a record-breaking pilot for the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 1998. According to his official biography, Stewart “holds three world speed records, including the world’s record for the fastest non-stop flight around the world. He is also the author of 17 books.

Stewart currently serves as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Appropriations Committee.