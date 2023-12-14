SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Senate Majority Caucus announced its priorities for the 2024 General Session in January, aiming to address Utah’s concerns over social media and housing, among others.

The 2024 General Session is expected to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Lawmakers will be in session discussing laws and policies until March 1. The Utah Senate Majority Caucus said its priorities will focus on what can be done now to create “long-lasting and enduring prosperity” in the Beehive State.

Those priorities include:

Energy independence

Expanding Utah water supply and infrastructure

Increasing affordable housing options

Address the cycle of homelessness

Improving roads and transportation

Public safety and justice reform

Enhancing education and programs

Maintain Utah’s economy

Provide tax cuts and financial freedoms

Provide resources to protect children from social media

The Senate Majority said Utahns across the state have benefited from the decisions of past leaders and Utahns today have a responsibility to look toward the future.

“We are focused on putting Utahns first and finding solutions to pressing issues facing our state,” said Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers. “We are challenging ourselves to answer questions that will impact the next 50 and 100 years, not just the next year or two. We are committed to continue building on the achievements of our forefathers to ensure all Utahns, both today and tomorrow, have opportunities to succeed.”

Senate President J. Stuart Adams said past decisions have led Utah to success with the number one economy in the nation, the best economic outlook and being named the most charitable and happiest state in the United States.

“This success was not created overnight,” said Adams. “We will take the same foresight as those before us and continue developing sustainable policies in all areas, ensuring our state and Utahns continue to thrive.”