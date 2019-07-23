SL County DA Sim Gill endorses Natalie Pinkney for South Salt Lake City Council

Newsfore Opt-In Form

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Natalie Pinkney, candidate for South Salt Lake City Council At-Large, has received the endorsement of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

The announcement was made in a press release from Pinkney’s campaign on Monday.

“The endorsement of Sim Gill marks a tremendous success in realizing the campaign’s priorities of strengthening communities and increasing safety. Partnerships with leaders like Gill demonstrates Pinkney’s ability to work for programs addressing the root cause and preventing crime through forward thinking initiatives that have come from the District Attorney’s office.”

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson spoke with Gill about his endorsement.

Why are you endorsing Pinkney?

What is it about her story that made you want to support Pinkney?

What does an endorsement from Sim Gill mean?

Pinkney’s entire list of endorsements can be found here: nataliepinkney.com/endorsements.

