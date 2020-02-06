Senators react to Romney vote to convict

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators from both parties reacted to Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power at the close of the Senate’s impeachment trial.

“Mitt Romney is wrong occasionally. He’s wrong in this case,” said Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

“Is it disappointing? I suppose it’s disappointing, but I’m very, very grateful and satisfied that 52 Republicans are getting it right.”

“His decision was rooted in the oath that all of us took to do impartial justice and that his faith informed his conclusion,” said Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

“And it gave him the courage to set aside a personal or political factors and really look at the evidence and reach a result that he believed to be justice and appropriate,” he said.

The U.S. Senate acquitted Trump of impeachment on Wednesday. There was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office.

