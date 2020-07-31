Senator Romney introduces bill to stop disruption of unemployment benefits

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Federal unemployment insurance benefits expire this week during negotiations on COVID-19 relief. Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) along with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), and Martha McSally (R-AZ) introduced legislation that would prevent Americans from experiencing a lapse in their supplemental benefits.

Senators McSally and Collins are pictured below:

  • Senator Martha McSally
  • Senator Susan Collins

The CARES Act authorized an extra $600 per week in federal unemployment payments on top of state unemployment benefits.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 news by Senator Romney’s Office, the senators’ legislation creates incentives for states to improve outdated unemployment insurance programs to better handle wage replacement and ensures unemployed workers receiving federal benefits will maintain an average of $400 per week for the next three months as those payments are phased down.

You can read the entire bill here:

Benefits Extension Bill GOE20949Download

“Unemployed workers should not be left in limbo while Congress continues to negotiate the next relief package,” Romney said“Our solution extends the supplemental benefits for three months and incentivizes states to update their UI processing systems. We should act with urgency to help the millions of Americans who are on the verge of losing these additional benefits.”

senate stimulus debate

Earlier this year, Congress took the important step of boosting unemployment benefits rapidly in order to assist the growing number of Americans who lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Senator Collins said. “As Congress continues to debate additional federal relief, we must avoid a sharp drop in benefits that would cause further harm to families that have been hit hard by the pandemic. The phased approach our bill creates would help individuals who have been laid off by compensating them for their lost wages in a way that does not create a disincentive to return to work if they are able to do so. At the same time, it would support states’ efforts to upgrade their unemployment systems.”

The summary of the bill says it gives states options by allowing for a couple of choices:

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Extension Act of 2020 stops the impending unemployment insurance benefit disruption by: 

  • Allowing states to choose one of two options for UI;
    • Immediate 80% wage replacement, or
    • A declining amount of $500 per week in August, $400 per week in September, or $300 per week in October
  • And providing an additional $2 billion for states to update their UI systems to better handled targeted wage replacement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...