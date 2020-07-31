Senator Romney introduces bill to stop disruption of unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Federal unemployment insurance benefits expire this week during negotiations on COVID-19 relief. Utah Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) along with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), and Martha McSally (R-AZ) introduced legislation that would prevent Americans from experiencing a lapse in their supplemental benefits.

Senators McSally and Collins are pictured below:

Senator Martha McSally

Senator Susan Collins

The CARES Act authorized an extra $600 per week in federal unemployment payments on top of state unemployment benefits.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 news by Senator Romney’s Office, the senators’ legislation creates incentives for states to improve outdated unemployment insurance programs to better handle wage replacement and ensures unemployed workers receiving federal benefits will maintain an average of $400 per week for the next three months as those payments are phased down.

You can read the entire bill here:

“Unemployed workers should not be left in limbo while Congress continues to negotiate the next relief package,” Romney said. “Our solution extends the supplemental benefits for three months and incentivizes states to update their UI processing systems. We should act with urgency to help the millions of Americans who are on the verge of losing these additional benefits.”

senate stimulus debate

Earlier this year, Congress took the important step of boosting unemployment benefits rapidly in order to assist the growing number of Americans who lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Senator Collins said. “As Congress continues to debate additional federal relief, we must avoid a sharp drop in benefits that would cause further harm to families that have been hit hard by the pandemic. The phased approach our bill creates would help individuals who have been laid off by compensating them for their lost wages in a way that does not create a disincentive to return to work if they are able to do so. At the same time, it would support states’ efforts to upgrade their unemployment systems.”

The summary of the bill says it gives states options by allowing for a couple of choices:

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Extension Act of 2020 stops the impending unemployment insurance benefit disruption by: