SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney will be meeting with officials from the Utah Department of Transportation this week during a visit.

Romney, who was the lead negotiator on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, will be discussing and visiting sites aided by the bill. The bill reportedly is helping Utah rebuild roads, mitigate drought conditions, fulfill critical water needs, and prepare for and respond to wildfires.

The senator will be holding a roundtable discussion today with UDOT before speaking at the Sutherland Institute Congressional series.

During discussions with UDOT it is expected Senator Romney will discuss the uses of the funds from the Infrastructure Bill. According to reports from Romney headquarters Utah has 2,064 miles of roads in poor condition. Commute times are up 7.2% in the state since 2011 and bad roads cost drivers an average of $709 per year in repair. This bipartisan legislation authorizes roughly $3 billion in highway funding for Utah over five years to construct, rebuild, and maintain its roads and highways.

Romney will round out his visit with meetings with local government and business leaders including Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle and executives from Strider Technologies and Northrop Grumman.

On Wednesday Romney will be visiting UDOT sites and receiving updates on projects in the Salt Lake Valley before returning to Washington