Senator Mitt Romney receives JFK Profile in Courage Award

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney and seven others were honored a Special Profile in Courage Award for service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday.

According to officials, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, presented the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET to Senator Mitt Romney for his historic vote in the 2020 presidential impeachment trial.

Alongside the Senator, seven other people who have risked their own health and safety to help heal the sick, protect our most vulnerable, and provide critical support services during the COVID-19 pandemic were also presented a special Profile in Courage Award.

According to event organizers these “COVID Courage honorees”, represent the courage and national sacrifice the nation has witnessed in many aspects of American life. Honorees include:

Dr. Amy Acton , Former Director, State Health Department, Ohio

, Former Director, State Health Department, Ohio Burnell Cotlon , Owner, Burnell’s Market, Louisiana

, Owner, Burnell’s Market, Louisiana Fred Freeman , Fire Department Captain, Massachusetts

, Fire Department Captain, Massachusetts Antonio Greene , Amazon Delivery Driver, South Carolina

, Amazon Delivery Driver, South Carolina Lauren Leander , RN, BSN, CCRN, Intensive Care Nurse, Arizona

, RN, BSN, CCRN, Intensive Care Nurse, Arizona Darrell R. Marks , Native American Academic Advisor, Arizona

, Native American Academic Advisor, Arizona The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, Michigan

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation created the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award™ in 1989 to honor President Kennedy’s commitment and contribution to public service, and to celebrate his May 29th birthday.

The award is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences. The award is named for President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. senators who risked their careers, incurring the wrath of constituents or powerful interest groups, by taking principled stands for unpopular positions.

The recipients of this prestigious award for political courage are selected by a distinguished bipartisan committee of national, political, and community leaders.