Senator Mitt Romney receives JFK Profile in Courage Award

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trump-Romney_44086-159532.jpg01820062

File-This Oct. 9, 2018, file photo shows Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney answering a question about tariffs during the debate with Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson in the America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah. Utah Sen.-elect Romney says President Donald Trump’s “conduct over the past two years … is evidence that the president […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney and seven others were honored a Special Profile in Courage Award for service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday.

According to officials, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, presented the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET to  Senator Mitt Romney for his historic vote in the 2020 presidential impeachment trial.

Alongside the Senator, seven other people who have risked their own health and safety to help heal the sick, protect our most vulnerable, and provide critical support services during the COVID-19 pandemic were also presented a special Profile in Courage Award.

According to event organizers these “COVID Courage honorees”, represent the courage and national sacrifice the nation has witnessed in many aspects of American life. Honorees include:

  • Dr. Amy Acton, Former Director, State Health Department, Ohio 
  • Burnell Cotlon, Owner, Burnell’s Market, Louisiana 
  • Fred Freeman, Fire Department Captain, Massachusetts 
  • Antonio Greene, Amazon Delivery Driver, South Carolina 
  • Lauren Leander, RN, BSN, CCRN, Intensive Care Nurse, Arizona 
  • Darrell R. Marks, Native American Academic Advisor, Arizona 
  • The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, Michigan 

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation created the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award™ in 1989 to honor President Kennedy’s commitment and contribution to public service, and to celebrate his May 29th birthday.

The award is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences. The award is named for President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. senators who risked their careers, incurring the wrath of constituents or powerful interest groups, by taking principled stands for unpopular positions.  

The recipients of this prestigious award for political courage are selected by a distinguished bipartisan committee of national, political, and community leaders. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah