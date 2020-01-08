Senator Mike Lee says impeachment delay is ‘bizarre’ and ‘unprecedented’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Senate Republicans and Democrats are at odds on the impeachment proceedings and whether the Senate will allow witnesses to testify.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is weighing in on the battle playing out in the nation’s capital.

The senator is expecting Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California, to deliver the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate sometime this week, but he says it’s “bizarre” and “unprecedented” that it’s taken so long.

RELATED: Why Trump can be impeached and still serve as President

He says based on some of the speaker’s public comments, she doesn’t seem to understand how the process works in the Senate.

“You might almost guess that she believes, mistakenly, that Mitch McConnell himself is going to decide whether to call witnesses or, if so, which ones. First of all, it’s not even the prerogative of the Senate to call witnesses, it’s the prerogative of the prosecution counsel and the defense counsel,” said Lee, (R) Utah.

Lee says talk about hearing from witnesses is premature. He says the Senate should decide how to proceed after hearing opening arguments.

What others are reading: