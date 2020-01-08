Senator Mike Lee says impeachment delay is ‘bizarre’ and ‘unprecedented’

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Senator Mike Lee _-145312637624037742

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Senate Republicans and Democrats are at odds on the impeachment proceedings and whether the Senate will allow witnesses to testify.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is weighing in on the battle playing out in the nation’s capital.

The senator is expecting Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California, to deliver the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate sometime this week, but he says it’s “bizarre” and “unprecedented” that it’s taken so long.

RELATED: Why Trump can be impeached and still serve as President

He says based on some of the speaker’s public comments, she doesn’t seem to understand how the process works in the Senate.

“You might almost guess that she believes, mistakenly, that Mitch McConnell himself is going to decide whether to call witnesses or, if so, which ones. First of all, it’s not even the prerogative of the Senate to call witnesses, it’s the prerogative of the prosecution counsel and the defense counsel,” said Lee, (R) Utah.

Lee says talk about hearing from witnesses is premature. He says the Senate should decide how to proceed after hearing opening arguments.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss