Senator Mike Lee blamed for delaying funding bill for 9/11 first responders

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Critics say Senator Mike Lee (R – Utah) is standing between 9/11 first responders and the money they desperately need for medical care.



Last week a bill extending the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 402 to 12. Now it’s in the Senate where 73 of the 100 members support it but on Wednesday Senator Lee objected to passing the bill without a vote.



Television host Jon Stewart was emotional as he testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on June 11th.



“They did their jobs, with courage, grace, tenacity, humility,” Stewart told the Committee. “18 years later…do yours!”



Stewart was seeking additional funding for Ground Zero responders who continue to suffer and die nearly 18 years after the World Trade Center towers were attacked.



“It’s projected by the end of this year, first of next year, the post 9/11 deaths will supersede the number that were lost that day,” 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit operator Bill Puckett said during a recent visit to West Valley City.



On Wednesday Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D – New York) attempted to fast track the bill to the President’s desk without a vote, but Lee and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul objected, saying they want an amendment to cut other programs to offset the bill’s $10.2 billion cost.



Senator Lee was not available for comment Wednesday but his communications director Conn Carroll released a statement reading:

“Sen. Lee fully expects the 9/11 compensation bill to pass before the August recess and he is seeking a vote to ensure the fund has the proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.”

Meanwhile a pair of New York firefighters union presidents visited Lee’s office Wednesday.



“We are here to ask him to lift the hold. To stop playing games in the Senate,” Gerard Fitzgerald, President of Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 94 said. “We’re trying to get this bill passed.”

“We have people who are sick. We have people who are dying. We will be burying another New York City firefighter on Saturday who has succumbed to his illnesses from 9/11,” Jake Lemonda, President of Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 854 added. “This is real and we’re here to get this done.”



The bill reportedly has the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R – Kentucky) and is expected to eventually pass despite the delay.

