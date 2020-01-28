Senate sends bill to repeal tax reform to Governor Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Senate unanimously voted to pass a full repeal of the tax reform bill on Tuesday.

Last week the Senate stated they “applaud those who have engaged in the civic process and made their voices heard. We are not foes on a political battlefield, we are all Utahns committed to getting our tax policy right. That work is just beginning.”

This comes after volunteers with a citizen referendum spent the last five weeks working to gather the nearly 116,000 signatures needed to stop the Tax Reform Bill passed by lawmakers in a December special session and push it to the November ballot.

The bill now goes to Governor Herbert who is expected to sign it.

What others are reading: