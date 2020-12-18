Sen. Romney to receive COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney shared in a press release that he is planning on taking the COVID-19 vaccine and will continue practicing COVID-19 precautions.

“The attending physician’s office has now informed all senators that for continuity of government purposes, we are to receive vaccination and that there is no reason to delay,” Senator Romney shares.

“In accordance with this directive, I will receive the vaccine. I will also continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings in line with public health guidance.”

Romney continues, “Our most urgent task is to get emergency COVID relief across the finish line.”

He then goes on to mention his continued push for a $908B pandemic relief bill.

“I look to Congressional leadership to finalize the bill, hopefully in a way that is consistent with much of the bipartisan proposal we presented earlier this week.”

The anticipated bills would provide up to $908 billion to assist American students, families, businesses, workers, and healthcare providers affected by the pandemic.