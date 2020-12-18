Sen. Romney to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney shared in a press release that he is planning on taking the COVID-19 vaccine and will continue practicing COVID-19 precautions.

“The attending physician’s office has now informed all senators that for continuity of government purposes, we are to receive vaccination and that there is no reason to delay,” Senator Romney shares.

“In accordance with this directive, I will receive the vaccine. I will also continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings in line with public health guidance.”

Romney continues, “Our most urgent task is to get emergency COVID relief across the finish line.”

He then goes on to mention his continued push for a $908B pandemic relief bill.

“I look to Congressional leadership to finalize the bill, hopefully in a way that is consistent with much of the bipartisan proposal we presented earlier this week.”

The anticipated bills would provide up to $908 billion to assist American students, families, businesses, workers, and healthcare providers affected by the pandemic.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...