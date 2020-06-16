Sen. Romney shares his thoughts for a positive path forward amid pandemic and protests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amid the pandemic and protests, ABC4 News is exploring a positive path forward for an America in crisis.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney joins Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills to take the issues of the government’s response to the pandemic, economic recovery, and police reform. Romney answered the following questions.

ECONOMY RECOVERY

How will you help people who have been devastated financially by this pandemic? What steps are necessary to get Americans back to work?

NATIONAL DEBT

The United States has spent trillions on the pandemic response and multiple relief packages, but the crisis is not over yet. Should lowering the national debt still be a priority for lawmakers?

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Was the government’s response reacting to the pandemic adequate? ABC4 viewer Daniel Witte asks: “If a coronavirus vaccine should be developed and approved, there will surely be a large number of people who do not trust it… Do you think it is constitutional to forcibly administer a coronavirus vaccination to those who don’t want it?”

CIVIL UNREST AND CALLS FOR POLICE REFORM

For weeks, protesters have marched streets all across the country Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. They’re calling for justice in the form of police reform and racial equality. What led to the decision to march with protesters in DC?