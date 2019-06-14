Sen. Romney says it’s ‘unthinkable’ for a candidate to accept dirt from foreign government

Glen Mills

Mitt Romney sworn in as senator

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Lawmakers are criticizing comments President Trump made in an exclusive interview ABC News.

It’s not just Democrats, members of his own party are speaking out including Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

The president is turning heads with his thoughts on accepting information on political opponents from foreign governments.

Here’s how he responded when ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked him if he would take the info or call the FBI.

“I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen, there’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent. Oh, I think I’d want to hear it,” said President Trump.

Members of both parties are blasting that response.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham calls the president’s answer “a mistake,” and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer says “it’s shocking.”

Senator Romney is also weighing in with his own sharp words.

“That would be simply unthinkable for a candidate for president to accept that involvement, to encourage it, to participate with it in any way, shape or form,” said Romney, (R) Utah.

Romney says he’s never been approached that way, and if he was there’s no question how he’d respond.

“I ran for president twice, I ran for governor once, I ran for Senate twice. I never had any attempt made by a foreign government to contact me or a member of my staff and had that occurred I would have contacted the FBI immediately,” he said.

FBI director Christopher Wray has said campaigns should go to the FBI if they are offered political information by a foreign entity.

