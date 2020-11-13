Sen. Romney opens offices in Spanish Fork and Ogden

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Utah (ABC4 News) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced the opening of his new Senate offices Friday.

The offices will be located in Spanish Fork and Ogden. The two new offices will assist Sen. Romney in providing assistance to local residents who need help with federal agency matters.

“I am committed to ensuring Utahns continue to receive the assistance they need on issues related to Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, and other federal matters,” Senator Romney said. “With the opening of these new offices, we will be able to better serve residents in and around Utah County and Northern Utah.”

The locations of the two new offices are listed below:

Spanish Fork Office: 648 N. 900 E.Suite #8Spanish Fork, UT 84660To schedule an appointment for office hours, please call (801) 515-7230

Ogden Office: James V. Hansen Federal Building324 25th StreetSuite #1018Ogden, UT 84401To schedule an appointment for office hours, please call (385) 264-7885