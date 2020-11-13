Sen. Romney opens offices in Spanish Fork and Ogden

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Utah (ABC4 News) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced the opening of his new Senate offices Friday.

The offices will be located in Spanish Fork and Ogden. The two new offices will assist Sen. Romney in providing assistance to local residents who need help with federal agency matters.

“I am committed to ensuring Utahns continue to receive the assistance they need on issues related to Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, and other federal matters,” Senator Romney said. “With the opening of these new offices, we will be able to better serve residents in and around Utah County and Northern Utah.”    

The locations of the two new offices are listed below:

Spanish Fork Office: 648 N. 900 E.Suite #8Spanish Fork, UT 84660To schedule an appointment for office hours, please call (801) 515-7230   

Ogden Office: James V. Hansen Federal Building324 25th StreetSuite #1018Ogden, UT 84401To schedule an appointment for office hours, please call (385) 264-7885

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...