Sen. Romney joins town hall on ‘America’s global leadership and the impact on Utah families’

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is partaking in a virtual town hall hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition with Utah political, business, and community leaders.

The townhall aims to highlight the the importance of American global leadership to address critical national priorities — like competition with authoritarian governments like China’s — and how investments in America’s diplomacy and development are critical to support U.S. national security and the Utah economy.

Sen. Romney will be joined by the Honorable Peter Roskam, former U.S. Representative from Illinois, and Liz Schrayer, President & CEO of the USGLC.

ABC4 will stream the town hall above starting at noon on Tuesday.

