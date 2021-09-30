Sen. Romney calls out ‘marriage penalties’ in infrastructure bill

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. Romney was named the winner of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday, March 26, 2021, for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is calling for “proposals that would discourage marriage” to be removed from the “Human Infrastructure” bill.

He joined a letter with his colleagues that calls on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to remove the proposals.

“Federal policy should be designed to foster strong marriages, which are the foundation of strong families and strong communities,” the senators wrote. “Unfortunately, despite its original rollout as part of the ‘American Families Plan,’ the current draft of the reconciliation bill takes an existing marriage penalty in the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and makes it significantly worse.”

The lawmakers say current marriage penalties happen when a household’s overall tax bill increases after a couple gets married and files taxes jointly. They add that while the EITC is “an important policy tool to incentivize work,” it “is also embedded with small, but damaging, marriage penalties.”

“The reconciliation bill could make the same family significantly worse off,” the letter reads.

You can read the full letter here.