SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he “wholeheartedly” endorses former President Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House during an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show on Friday night, Jan. 12.

During his interview, Lee said the American people have the rare and historically unusual chance to choose between two presidents – a choice he said was between “order” and “America first” or “lawlessness” and “America last.”

“Whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you agree with everything he says or not, he is our one opportunity to choose order over chaos and putting America first over America last,” Lee said. “It’s time to get behind him.”

Lee added that there are a lot of promises made along the campaign trail – his favorite being the ones that are kept. In his interview, Lee said Trump has kept promises that he has made during campaigns in the past and voters know what kind of president Trump would be in office.

“So whether you agree with him on every point or not, if you’re not content with the status quo – the status quo of lawlessness, of putting America last – it’s time to get behind Donald Trump,” said Lee. “I wholeheartedly endorse Donald J. Trump in his bid for the presidency in 2024.”

On his social networking site, Truth Social, Trump accepted Lee’s endorsement saying it was “a great honor” – in all capital letters.