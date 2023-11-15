WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee has reintroduced the SCREEN Act to Congress this week, in a step toward safeguarding minors from the pervasive threat of online pornography. A companion bill is being sponsored in the House Of Representatives by Representative Mary Miller (R-IL).

SCREEN represents Shielding Children’s Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net, and the act was originally introduced in Dec. 2022 by Sen. Lee.

In a press release, Lee points out the advancement in technology since the Supreme Court last addressed the matter and reports traditional methods like blocking and filtering software have fallen short, leaving an alarming 80% of teenagers exposed to online pornography.

“It is time for our laws to catch up with technology. We must ensure that as the internet grows and changes, the safety of children is not left behind,” Lee said. “The SCREEN Act addresses the urgent need to protect minors from exposure to online pornography and stop those who profit from stealing the innocence of America’s youth.”

Congress has been presenting efforts for the last three decades aimed at protecting children from online pornography. The Supreme Court has challenged or overturned other measures on the grounds of not meeting the “least restrictive means” test. The press release states that the Court acknowledged the government’s compelling interest in protecting children.

Miller is imploring her colleagues in the House to adopt the act quickly in support of parental rights and child protection.

“As a mother of seven and grandmother to 20, I am committed to defending parental rights,” reports Miller. “I am proud to join Senator Mike Lee in introducing the SCREEN Act to the House, providing parents with more control over their children’s online access and protecting our kids from exposure to pornography.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Culture Reframed, National Decency Coalition, Enough Is Enough, and Envoc are all in support of the bill.