Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The 55-year-old Bennet ran as a common-sense, just-the-facts moderate during a race in which liberals proposing a huge expansion of government programs grabbed the headlines.

He was a late entrant to the race who staked his bid largely on trying to win New Hampshire. He only formally announced his candidacy in late April, after completing treatment for prostate cancer.

He struggled to stand out in a crowded field dominated by other moderate candidates, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar.

“I really want to say that I appreciate the fact that you gave me a chance here and you’re giving all the other candidates a chance. I wish all those candidates well that are going beyond New Hampshire. I think it’s fitting for us to end the campaign tonight. But I want, I want to remind you of why I got in this race, why I stayed in this race, and why we have to stay in this fight. I got in this race because I love our country. I love America. I love the idea of democracy. And I want to make sure that our generation passes this democracy intact, at least, if not in better shape to the next generation of Americans,” as he addressed his supporters Tuesday night.

