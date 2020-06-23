Sen. Lee shares his thoughts for a positive path forward amid pandemic and protests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amid the pandemic and protests, ABC4 News is exploring a positive path forward for an America in crisis.

Utah Senator Mike Lee joins Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills to talk about the issues of the government’s response to the pandemic, economic recovery, and police reform.

ECONOMY RECOVERY

How will you help people who have been devastated financially by this pandemic? Would you be in favor a second round of stimulus checks for the American people?

NATIONAL DEBT

The United States has spent trillions on the pandemic response and multiple relief packages, but the crisis is not over yet. Should lowering the national debt still be a priority for lawmakers?

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Was the government’s response reacting to the pandemic adequate? ABC4 viewer Daniel Witte asks: “If a coronavirus vaccine should be developed and approved, there will surely be a large number of people who do not trust it… Do you think it is constitutional to forcibly administer a coronavirus vaccination to those who don’t want it?”

UTAH GOVERNOR’S RACE

Senator Lee weighs in on the gubernatorial race. Why did the senator break his tradition to endorse a candidate in the race? Lee also reacts to Governor Herbert trying to get Thomas Wright to drop out of the race and potentially run against him in 2022.