Sen. Lee, others introduce bill aimed at protecting faith-based child welfare providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) is joining 22 other colleagues in introducing the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act, which aims to protect organizations that provide adoption and foster care services from discrimination based on their religious or moral beliefs.

In a Wednesday state, Senator Lee says, “Religious institutions and faith-based groups have long provided some of the best adoption services in the country. This bill will protect their right to keep doing so in accordance with their beliefs, and ensure that children are not unnecessarily prevented from being adopted into loving homes.”

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is also presenting the bill, says, “At a time when religious freedoms are under assault, the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act is a necessary protection for those who are living according to their convictions. I am grateful my colleagues are standing with me to protect this most fundamental right.”

In the House, Representative Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) introduced companion legislation.

The Wednesday release says “the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act would protect child welfare providers from being discriminated against for acting in accordance with their deeply held religious beliefs.”

More specifically, the release says “the bill would prohibit federal, state, and local government agencies that receive federal adoption assistance funding from discriminating against child welfare service providers based on the providers’ unwillingness to take action contrary to their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Among the full list of cosponsors – all Republican – are Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

