Sen. Lee, others introduce act to ‘address loopholes in our immigration system’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – A group of senators, including Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), have introduced the Stopping Border Surges Act.

According to the senators, the act aims to “address loopholes in our immigration system which encourage vulnerable immigrant populations to take dangerous, illegal paths of entry into the United States.”

Sen. Lee is joined by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in introducing the act on Monday. You can read the full text of the act below.

“Loopholes in our immigration system perversely compel women and children to entrust their savings, futures, and lives to cartels and coyotes – endangering the safety of vulnerable immigrants, and undermining the integrity of our system,” says Sen. Lee. “This bill would help stop these dangerous opportunities for abuse.”

In the last few months, the senators say traffickers have allegedly made as must as $14 million a week smuggling men, women, and children across the border. A third of those making their way to the border are reportedly sexually assaulted and many are forced into some form of trafficking.

Recently, reports have surfaced that thousands of unaccompanied minors have been held in overcrowded Customs and Border Patrol facilities. The senators say adults have been prematurely released into the community and received positive COVID-19 tests days after their release.

A Tuesday release says the bill will help stem the surges of aliens that the U.S. “can neither support nor sustain;” strengthen the nation’s asylum process; eliminate the incentive to send children on solo journeys to the border; and dampen the power of coyotes and cartels.

