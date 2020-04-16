Sen. Lee named to President Trump’s Economic Task Force

by: Lindsey Peterson


SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was named to President Trump’s Congressional Economic Task Force on Wednesday.

Sen. Lee along with other federal lawmakers will provide counsel to President Trump on the reopening of the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is an honor to be chosen by President Trump to serve on the Congressional Economic Task Force,” Sen. Lee said Thursday. “Utah has a plan and is leading the way in solutions to this economic crisis and I look forward to sharing those ideas with the president. We had a booming economy before this crisis, and with the right safeguards in place, we will have a booming recovery too.”

Trump plans to speak at the White House Thursday evening to explain guidelines for ‘opening up America again’.

