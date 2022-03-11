UTAH (ABC4) – On the morning of March 11, Senator Mike Lee of Utah led a group of 20 legislatures in a letter defending the second amendment to the Attorney General and the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Essentially, the letter expresses concern over the ATF’s use of underground enforcement of unpublished regulations regarding firearms, which has been used to justify the confiscation of guns and could be used to prosecute Americans and businesses alike.

Sen. Lee’s letter reads, “We write to express our grave concern over the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ continued pattern of enforcing secret guidance. This secret guidance was brought to our attention by those who have received recent threatening letters where the ATF makes blanket threats based on the recipient allegedly purchasing and possessing various firearms accessories, none of which are illegal based on any statute or regulation.”

“We find the ATF’s attempt to conceal its interpretations of the law disturbing. In a free society, ‘Every citizen is presumed to know the law.’ Thus, as the Supreme Court has said, ‘it needs no argument to show that all should have free access’ to (the law’s) contents.”

The letter continues, “With this attempted secret regulation, the ATF shows an abject disregard for the fundamental principles of due process and accountable governance. Federal agencies cannot enforce the law in this manner.”

In response to the Senator, Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs of Gun Owners of America said, “The ATF will stop at nothing to criminalize gun owners and attack the Second Amendment. This time, their scheme is to criminalize solvent traps — tools that gun owners use while cleaning their firearms. By mislabeling solvent traps as silencers, the ATF makes it clear that they not only do not understand how firearms really work, but also that they are willing to turn law-abiding Americans into criminals overnight to push their anti-gun agenda.”