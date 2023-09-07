SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Jacob L. Anderegg is resigning from the Utah Senate after 11 years of service, according to the Utah State Senate.

His resignation will reportedly take effect on Oct. 15.

Sen. Anderegg said his decision to resign was not an easy one, but that after months of contemplation, he determined it was needed to focus on his career and provide for his family.

He said his parents instilled a deep sense of patriotism in him, and that he is grateful to the people of District 22 for electing him to serve and represent them.

“I’m proud of what I have been a part of and accomplished for Utah. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I redirect my full attention back to my career and family,” he said.

Sen. Anderegg will reportedly continue to fulfill his senator and chair duties on the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee during the September and October interims, making sure the work and tasks they have been undertaking throughout the midterm continue, and to minimize leaving his constituents without representation, according to the Utah State Senate.

President J. Stuart Adams said he appreciates Sen. Anderegg’s service. He said that while he is saddened to see him leave the Senate, he knows he is doing what is best for his family, “which is the most important thing,” according to President Adams.

President Adams said Sen. Anderegg’s commitment to the people of Utah is “illustrated in the timeline, ensuring the transition is as orderly and smooth as possible.”

“He will be missed, and the Senate and Legislature will feel his absence. I wish Sen. Anderegg and his family the best in their future endeavors,” President Adams said.

Sen. Anderegg reportedly served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2013-16 and in the Utah Senate since 2017.

The State Republican Party will hold a special election to fill Senate District 22’s vacancy in the coming weeks, according to the Utah State Senate.