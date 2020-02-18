Sanders campaign to open Utah headquarters, add new staff

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaign is expanding its Utah operation with a new state headquarters in Salt Lake City and staff hires.

In a statement to The Associated Press Tuesday, the Sanders campaign said Jodi Clemens will serve as the state coordinator and Rose Asaf will be a regional field director. The campaign is also adding two full-time field organizers.

The state headquarters will officially open with an event on Wednesday night.

The extra staffers, in addition to volunteers, will allow the campaign to work in “every corner of the state,” Clemens said in the statement.

Co-chairs for the Sanders campaign in Utah include Democratic Utah Rep. Angela Romero and Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott.

The senator from Vermont decisively won the Utah Democratic caucus in 2016, and polling indicates he remains popular among left-leaning voters in the state.

The announcements come as Utah prepares for an earlier, more closely watched primary date on March 3. It’s known as Super Tuesday because several significant, heavily populated states will vote.

