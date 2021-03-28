Salt Lake County state legislators react to Scott Miller’s letter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County state legislators respond to Scott Miller’s monthly letter, Sunday.

On March 28, Utah State Legislator Candice B. Pierucci joined with many other state legislators tweets the following:

“As Republicans, we believe in the dignity and the intrinsic value of every individual. the actions and words of the volunteer Salt Lake County Republican Party Communications Director were unacceptable and do not represent the values of the Republican Party.

The allegations from multiple women should have been taken seriously and handled swiftly. The County Party Chair did the opposite. In addition, he maligned each of these women in an email to republicans throughout the state and county. Such behavior by the County Party Chair is absolutely unacceptable, and he should resign.

As Republican legislators representing Salt Lake County, we condemn this behavior and are grateful for the brave women who have come forward to share their experiences.”

Governor Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson have condemned the note and state they are “deeply offended” by the recent communications directed at the Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates.

“Let us be clear: This type of behavior should never happen and when it does we will not tolerate it, ignore it, or explain it away. It is unacceptable,” they add.

According to ABC4 sources, as of March 28, 5:30 a.m., Scott Miller is no longer head chairman of Salt Lake County’s Republican Party.