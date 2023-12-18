SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that she would be seeking a second full-term in office as the county’s mayor.

Wilson began serving as Salt Lake County mayor in 2019, filling the vacated seat after then-Mayor Ben McAdams stepped down to take a seat as Utah’s Fourth Congressional District representative.

Wilson won her first full term in 2020, defeating challenger Trent Staggs with 51% of the vote. Now, she is seeking a second full term in the 2024 General Election.

During her tenure, Salt Lake County has added several new parks and trails and provided free rec passes to the county’s youth.

“It has been my honor to serve as mayor of Salt Lake County. Our community has faced many critical challenges over these last few years, but we continue to come together,” said Wilson in an announcement. “This is a special place to live and I am proud to call home.”

In a press release, Wilson said Salt Lake County has gone through a “period of change and transformational investment” while she has been in office. She said there is still work to be done whether it comes to preparing for the potential 2034 Winter Olympics or building critical infrastructure.

“I am running again to build upon what we’ve started and secure our future for generations to come,” said Wilson.