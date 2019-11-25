Salt Lake County Mayor-elect wants to hear from locals, hosts ‘office hours’

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo, Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall talks about the next stage of her campaign after finishing with the most votes in the partial results from the primary election held a day earlier, in Salt Lake City. Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall face off in the Nov. 5 election. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) —Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall will host “office hours” in libraries around Salt Lake City.

Mendenhall says she’s excited to hear from people who “otherwise might not be able to engage directly with their city’s leaders.

“You can’t govern this city effectively by staying inside city hall,” she said.

Here’s a list of Mendenhall’s office hours:

Tuesday, November 26: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Marmalade Branch | 280 W 500 N

Saturday, December 7: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Anderson-Foothill Branch | 1135 S 2100 E

Saturday, December 14: 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Glendale Branch | 1375 Concord Street

Tuesday, December 17: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Day-Riverside Branch | 1575 W 1000 N

What others are reading: