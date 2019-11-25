SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) —Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall will host “office hours” in libraries around Salt Lake City.
Mendenhall says she’s excited to hear from people who “otherwise might not be able to engage directly with their city’s leaders.
“You can’t govern this city effectively by staying inside city hall,” she said.
Here’s a list of Mendenhall’s office hours:
Tuesday, November 26: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Marmalade Branch | 280 W 500 N
Saturday, December 7: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Anderson-Foothill Branch | 1135 S 2100 E
Saturday, December 14: 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Glendale Branch | 1375 Concord Street
Tuesday, December 17: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Day-Riverside Branch | 1575 W 1000 N
What others are reading:
- 1 dead following semi crash on I-15 in Weber County
- Salt Lake County Mayor-elect wants to hear from locals, hosts ‘office hours’
- Bill would keep Americans’ data out of China, Russia
- Police: Body of man found in freezer may have been there several years
- Taylorsville woman arrested in connection to kidnapping woman found dead in Nebraska