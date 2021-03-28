WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Scott Miller resigns following ‘salacious’ allegations

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Scott Miller, Salt Lake County’s Chairman has resigned after sending out a letter littered with ‘salacious’ allegations to GOP members, Saturday.

According to ABC4 sources, as of March 28, 5:30 a.m., Scott Miller is no longer head chairman of Salt Lake County’s Republican Party.

This resignation comes in light of Miller’s controversial monthly letter. In the note, the former chairman expressed that several Republican women were accusing him and his Communications Director David Robinson of “foul actions” and “sexual harassment.” 

In the letter obtained by ABC4, Miller emphasized that said these were, “salacious allegations” and he “will not be canceled”.

As of right now, all parties have released some sort of statement regarding the sexual harassment allegations. Miller and Robinson did not respond to emails or calls from ABC4. 

Scott Miller’s resignation email reads:

Dear Executive Committee Members,

Thank you for your service to the Salt Lake County Republican Party. It Has been my honor to serve with you over the past 3 years as the Chair of the Salt Lake County Republican Party.

However, I made a mistake with how I handled the complaints lodged by Republican women and my recent communications.

I’m sorry.

This morning, Sunday, March 28, 202, I am immediately resigning my position as the Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman.

Scott Miller, SLCOGOP CHairman (Resigned)

All statements and letters can be found down below:

Response to Salt Lake County GOP allegationsDownload
Gov. Cox condemns letterDownload
Original GOP LetterDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...