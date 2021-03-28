Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Scott Miller resigns following ‘salacious’ allegations

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Scott Miller, Salt Lake County’s Chairman has resigned after sending out a letter littered with ‘salacious’ allegations to GOP members, Saturday.

According to ABC4 sources, as of March 28, 5:30 a.m., Scott Miller is no longer head chairman of Salt Lake County’s Republican Party.

This resignation comes in light of Miller’s controversial monthly letter. In the note, the former chairman expressed that several Republican women were accusing him and his Communications Director David Robinson of “foul actions” and “sexual harassment.”

In the letter obtained by ABC4, Miller emphasized that said these were, “salacious allegations” and he “will not be canceled”.

As of right now, all parties have released some sort of statement regarding the sexual harassment allegations. Miller and Robinson did not respond to emails or calls from ABC4.

Scott Miller’s resignation email reads:

Dear Executive Committee Members,

Thank you for your service to the Salt Lake County Republican Party. It Has been my honor to serve with you over the past 3 years as the Chair of the Salt Lake County Republican Party.

However, I made a mistake with how I handled the complaints lodged by Republican women and my recent communications.

I’m sorry.

This morning, Sunday, March 28, 202, I am immediately resigning my position as the Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman.

Scott Miller, SLCOGOP CHairman (Resigned)

All statements and letters can be found down below: