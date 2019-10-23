Salt Lake County councilwoman enters race for Utah governor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton is entering the Utah governor’s race.

Winder Newton announced her candidacy Wednesday, joining current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and businessman Jeff Burningham in the race for the Republican nomination.

Other possible candidates reportedly include former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Gov. Jon Huntsman and former Utah Republican Party Chairman Thomas Wright.

Current Gov. Gary Herbert has said he does not plan to seek a third term.

Winder Newton said Utah is a “pivotal moment” with its economy doing well but the state facing challenges in retaining quality of life while accommodating population growth.

She also said education would be another priority for her as governor.

