Salt Lake County Council historically elects all-female leadership team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two words came to mind today as the Salt Lake County Council elected new administration to their Executive Committee — girl power.

This selection of city officials marks the first time in history that the Salt Lake County Council’s Republican Caucus has voted in an all-women leadership team.

The position of Council Chair for 2022 has been filled by Councilwoman Laurie Stringham.

Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton will remain in her role as Vice-Chair Councilman, while Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw will maintain his role of Minority Leader.

The committee also embraces Councilwoman Dea Theodore, granting her the position of Chair Pro Tem.

On behalf of her election, Chairwoman Laurie Stringham stated, “I am excited to work with this year’s leadership team and we are looking forward to a productive and challenging year. I would like to extend our appreciation to Councilman Steve DeBry for his leadership as Chair for 2021. We could always depend on an organized, efficiently run meeting with a few heartfelt remarks… As we go into a new year of serving the people of Salt Lake County, we welcome the interest, comments, and involvement of our residents.”