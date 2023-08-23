SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As many begin getting their mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary elections, voters in Salt Lake County can now start voting in person.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 22, voters can vote in person at the Salt Lake County Government Center located at 2001 South State Street in Salt Lake City. Voters will be able to vote at the Government Center until Friday, Sept. 1.

Three other voting locations will open across Salt Lake County starting Monday, Aug. 29. Draper City Hall (1020 Pioneer Road), Sandy City Hall (10000 Centennial Parkway) and West Valley City Hall (3600 Constitution Boulevard) will all open for in-person voting next week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The early in-person voting centers will also remain open until Friday, Sept. 1. They will reopen on Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5 along with eight other voting centers across the Salt Lake Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A full list of voting centers on election day can be found here. Salt Lake County said only active voters with a contest pertaining to their precinct will receive a ballot.

Early voting in other counties for the 2023 Municipal Primary Election varies from county to county, but in general is set to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 29.