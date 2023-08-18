SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City’s Third District Court has received funding intended to improve housing stability across Salt Lake County, according to Utah State Courts.
The funding, which comes as part of the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative, will reportedly be used to hire staff to implement “holistic, sustainable, and community-driven strategies” for resolving legal problems, according to a release.
So what does that mean?
Successful eviction diversion programs provide landlords and tenants with the time, information, and resources necessary to resolve their housing problems in the least harmful way, the release states.
The Third District Court is one of 10 state and local courts selected for the funding. There is reportedly a competitive application process and review by an advisory council, which is made up of state court justices and court administrators.
“This furthers the courts’ mission, making the courts more open and accessible to people going through really difficult situations,” said Tania Mashburn, Communications Director for the courts.
Here is a list of courts selected for eviction diversion funding:
- Colorado: 4th Judicial District Court, Colorado Springs
- Kansas: Douglas County Court, Lawrence
- Kentucky: Jefferson County District Court, Louisville
- Ohio: Akron Municipal Court
- Oklahoma: Tulsa County District Court
- Oregon: Clatsop County Circuit Court, Astoria
- Tennessee: Shelby County General Sessions Court, Memphis
- Texas: Harris County Precinct 1 & 2, Houston
- Utah: Third District Court, Salt Lake City
- Washington: Clark County Superior Court, Vancouver
More information about this initiative is available here.