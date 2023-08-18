SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City’s Third District Court has received funding intended to improve housing stability across Salt Lake County, according to Utah State Courts.

The funding, which comes as part of the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative, will reportedly be used to hire staff to implement “holistic, sustainable, and community-driven strategies” for resolving legal problems, according to a release.

So what does that mean?

Successful eviction diversion programs provide landlords and tenants with the time, information, and resources necessary to resolve their housing problems in the least harmful way, the release states.

The Third District Court is one of 10 state and local courts selected for the funding. There is reportedly a competitive application process and review by an advisory council, which is made up of state court justices and court administrators.

“This furthers the courts’ mission, making the courts more open and accessible to people going through really difficult situations,” said Tania Mashburn, Communications Director for the courts.

Here is a list of courts selected for eviction diversion funding:

Colorado: 4 th Judicial District Court, Colorado Springs

Judicial District Court, Colorado Springs Kansas: Douglas County Court, Lawrence

Kentucky: Jefferson County District Court, Louisville

Ohio: Akron Municipal Court

Oklahoma: Tulsa County District Court

Oregon: Clatsop County Circuit Court, Astoria

Tennessee: Shelby County General Sessions Court, Memphis

Texas: Harris County Precinct 1 & 2, Houston

Utah: Third District Court, Salt Lake City

Washington: Clark County Superior Court, Vancouver

More information about this initiative is available here.