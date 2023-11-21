SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Incumbent Mayor Erin Mendenhall finished the first round Tuesday with an outsized lead in the ranked-choice contest for Salt Lake City’s mayoral seat, according to preliminary results from county election officials.

The Salt Lake City mayoral election is a ranked choice race, meaning voters are asked to rank candidates in their preferred order instead of simply picking a single candidate. The below results are the first choice votes only as the final tabulation will be released after all ballots are counted, Salt Lake County officials say.

The current results as of 9:15 p.m., Tuesday night are as follows:

Erin Mendenhall, incumbent — 59% (21,806 votes)

Ross “Rocky” Anderson — 34% (12,522 votes)

Michael Valentine — 6% (2,372 votes)

Official canvassing for the Nov. 21 election could continue until Dec. 4. Salt Lake County expects the final results to take up to seven days.

“As proud as we might be of the results we’ve earned and the progress we’ve made over the last four years, this election has also shown that there are things that we can and we must do better,” Mendenhall said following the preliminary results. “As we regroup for a second term, we will work with new energy and urgency, hard-fought tenacity, coupled with our earned wisdom and curiosity.”

While in office, Mendenhall has focused on increasing affordable housing, addressing the homelessness crisis, improving air quality and renewable energy, and helping save the Great Salt Lake. If she pulls out a final victory, she will move into her second term in office.

Salt Lake City Council Races

Salt Lake City varies the council races by district, holding odd or even numbers in the same year. This year, the even number districts and district 7, which is holding a two-year term race, held elections. These are also ranked-choice races and will go through rounds of tabulation.

The current results as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night are as follows:

District 4 (2nd Round)

Eva Lopez Chavez — 52% (1,877)

Ana Valdemoros, incumbent — 48% (1,732)

Clayton Scrivner — He was eliminated after the first round of voting, according to electionresults.utah.gov. He received 1,024 votes in the first round

District 6 (2nd Round)

Dan Dugan, incumbent — 56% (3,985)

Taymour Semnani — 44% (3,102)

James Alfandre — He was eliminated after the first round of voting, according to electionresults.utah.gov . He received 1,425 votes in the first round.

. He received 1,425 votes in the first round. Jack Bellows was disqualified prior to election day.

District 7

Sarah Young, incumbent — 53.5% (3,475)

Molly Jones — 46.5% (3,017)

Alejandro “Ale” Puy already won in the primary election for District 2.

To view the results for other cities in Salt Lake County, view the election results website.