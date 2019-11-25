Salt Lake City Mayor-elect wants to hear from locals, hosts ‘office hours’

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo, Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall talks about the next stage of her campaign after finishing with the most votes in the partial results from the primary election held a day earlier, in Salt Lake City. Democrats Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall face off in the Nov. 5 election. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) —Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall will host “office hours” in libraries around Salt Lake City.

Mendenhall says she’s excited to hear from people who “otherwise might not be able to engage directly with their city’s leaders.

“You can’t govern this city effectively by staying inside city hall,” she said.

Here’s a list of Mendenhall’s office hours:

Tuesday, November 26: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Marmalade Branch | 280 W 500 N

Saturday, December 7: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Anderson-Foothill Branch | 1135 S 2100 E

Saturday, December 14: 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Glendale Branch | 1375 Concord Street

Tuesday, December 17: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Day-Riverside Branch | 1575 W 1000 N

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories