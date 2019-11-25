Salt Lake City Mayor-elect wants to hear from locals, hosts ‘office hours’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) —Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall will host “office hours” in libraries around Salt Lake City.
Mendenhall says she’s excited to hear from people who “otherwise might not be able to engage directly with their city’s leaders.
“You can’t govern this city effectively by staying inside city hall,” she said.
Here’s a list of Mendenhall’s office hours:
Tuesday, November 26: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Marmalade Branch | 280 W 500 N
Saturday, December 7: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Anderson-Foothill Branch | 1135 S 2100 E
Saturday, December 14: 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. | Glendale Branch | 1375 Concord Street
Tuesday, December 17: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Day-Riverside Branch | 1575 W 1000 N
What others are reading:
- Report: Americans cutting back on meds due to cost; Congress looking into “product hopping”
- Trump, California at odds over new emission standards
- He saved her life 56 years ago; they just reunited for the first time since
- Trump signs order creating task force on missing and murdered Native Americans
- Pumpkin cheesecake squares