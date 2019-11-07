Salt Lake City Mayor-elect addresses crowd

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall addressed a crowd of people at City Hall for the first time since her opponent conceded the race.

A couple dozen people showed up to listen to how Mendenhall plans to transition into the Mayor’s Office.

Mendenhall says she will resign as a city councilwoman on January 1.

She also says a “Transition Committee” is up and running.

Unlike the previous Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Mendenhall says she will not request a blanket resignation of current political appointees rather will assess their interest in staying in current role.

Mendenhall says air quality and homelessness are her top priorities. She says she plans to meet with the state to discuss ways to keep folks off the street this winter.

Mayor-elect of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall speaks Elected mayor of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall spoke to the media Thursday morning. Yesterday State Senator Luz Escamilla conceded the race to the current Salt Lake City Councilwoman.https://www.abc4.com/news/escamilla-concedes-salt-lake-city-mayoral-race/ Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Mendenhall says the more engaged she is with Salt Lake City, the more productive the city will be.

“I want this transition to be inclusive and equable. We need to make sure, like the new administration, the transition is more representative of all Salt Lake communities,” Mendenhall said.

After canvas and official numbers are out ‪on November 19th, Mendenhall says she’ll hold office hours for the next two months and take feedback from the community; the goal is to prepare guidance documents for the city.

This wasn’t just a historic election with two females vying for mayor, Mendenhall claims there was a record-high voter turn out for the municipal election.

