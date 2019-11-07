Salt Lake City Mayor-elect addresses crowd

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall addressed a crowd of people at City Hall for the first time since her opponent conceded the race.

A couple dozen people showed up to listen to how Mendenhall plans to transition into the Mayor’s Office.

Mendenhall says she will resign as a city councilwoman on January 1.

She also says a “Transition Committee” is up and running.

Unlike the previous Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Mendenhall says she will not request a blanket resignation of current political appointees rather will assess their interest in staying in current role.

Mendenhall says air quality and homelessness are her top priorities. She says she plans to meet with the state to discuss ways to keep folks off the street this winter.

Mayor-elect of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall speaks

Elected mayor of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall spoke to the media Thursday morning. Yesterday State Senator Luz Escamilla conceded the race to the current Salt Lake City Councilwoman.https://www.abc4.com/news/escamilla-concedes-salt-lake-city-mayoral-race/

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Mendenhall says the more engaged she is with Salt Lake City, the more productive the city will be.

“I want this transition to be inclusive and equable. We need to make sure, like the new administration, the transition is more representative of all Salt Lake communities,” Mendenhall said.

After canvas and official numbers are out ‪on November 19th, Mendenhall says she’ll hold office hours for the next two months and take feedback from the community; the goal is to prepare guidance documents for the city.

This wasn’t just a historic election with two females vying for mayor, Mendenhall claims there was a record-high voter turn out for the municipal election.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories