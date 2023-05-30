SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City councilwoman has announced her resignation after being charged with driving under the influence earlier this month.

Court documents show that Amy Fowler, 44, was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol on one count of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor, on Wednesday, May 3. Fowler is a Salt Lake City Council member representing District 7, which is the southeast portion of Salt Lake from 2100 South to about 2900 South.

Fowler shared the following statement with ABC4 on Tuesday, May 30:

After much thought and consideration, I announce my resignation from the Salt Lake City Council. My resignation will be effective Monday, July 3, in order for District 7 to be fully represented during the remainder of the FY24 budget. Thank you to the residents of District 7 for twice electing me to serve. It’s been an honor.

On Wednesday, May 3, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper made contact with a driver, later identified as Fowler, in Springville who had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to the affidavit. The trooper noted in court documents that they could smell alcohol on Fowler’s breath.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fowler reportedly told the authorities that another vehicle struck hers in Salt Lake, but she did not stop because she did not think they stopped either. She allegedly denied that she had been drinking but later agreed to perform a few sobriety tests.

A Preliminary Breath Test revealed a positive result for alcohol, the affidavit stated. A final breath test reportedly showed that she had a blood alcohol content level of 0.111, exceeding Utah’s legal limit of 0.05.

Fowler posted bail at the Utah County Jail following her arrest.

The councilwoman met with the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, May 9, and initially said she will be stepping away from the city council for 30 days.

“I am taking responsibility for this situation that occurred last week,” Fowler said. “I am truly sorry that this has affected my colleagues on the council, as well as the mayor, city staff, and the city as a whole.”

In the council meeting, Fowler said that this experience has not affected her dedication or commitment to work for the city and that she will work hard for the residents of District 7 and the entire city.